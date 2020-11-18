CHICAGO (CBS)– ZooLights at the Lincoln Park Zoo will stay open through the holidays.
As COIVD-19 cases surge, Gov. JB Pritzker announced new statewide restrictions will go into effect on Friday; including tighter limits for retailers, and requiring museums, theaters and casinos to close.
“Since the zoo functions as an outdoor venue, Lincoln Park Zoo plans to remain open through the holidays,” a Lincoln Park Zoo spokesperson said in a written statement.
Guests have to wear masks and social distancing measures are in place when visiting the light show.
The zoo, however, will close to the public from January 4 to March 4. Due to state guidelines, the zoo cannot open its buildings, causing a safety risk in Chicago’s coldest months.
