DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Auburn Gresham, Food Giveaway, Rev. Michael Pfleger, St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of drivers lined up outside St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Thursday, for food.

A total of 500 boxes of meat, vegetables, fruit, and dairy were given out by volunteers at the church, at 1210 W. 78th Pl. – but in the end, there was not enough to help everyone.

The giveaway had been discontinued for a short time, but the Rev. Michael Pfleger hopes keep it going every Thursday at noon for the rest of 2020.

A food giveaway was also held in Cicero on Thursday. Bimbo Bakeries USA, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and the Town of Cicero gave out meals and sides at the Unity Junior High School, 2115 S. 54th Ave. Residents of Cicero and neighboring areas were invited to attend on foot or by car.

Also From CBS Chicago: