IHSA To 'Pause' Winter Sports Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions“Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the Governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible.”

NFL Week 11 AFC West Picks: 'No Chance That The Jets Get A Win Against The Chargers,' Says CBS LA's Jaime MaggioCBS Los Angeles sports anchor Jaime Maggio looks at AFC West matchups, as the Chargers look to down the Jets, and the Chiefs seek to avenge their loss to the Raiders.

Wrigley Field Named National Historic Landmark“The historical significance of Wrigley Field is interwoven into our nation’s story and a key part of what has become America’s beloved pastime for over a century,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 11: Mike Davis Has A "Dream" Matchup Against Lions DefenseThe Panthers back hasn't been overly effective in the last few weeks but he gets a great opportunity on Sunday going against a Lions D that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing backs this season.

Chicago Bulls No. 1 Draft Pick Patrick Williams: Five Things To KnowThe Chicago Bulls selected Patrick Williams of Florida State as their No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Williams may not be a marquee name, but here are five things you need to know about the Bulls' newest player.

This Year's Big Ten Title Chase Shows Defense Still MattersThis year's Big Ten race shows defense still matters.