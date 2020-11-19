CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls selected Patrick Williams of Florida State as their No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Williams may not be a marquee name, but here are five things you need to know about the Bulls’ newest player.
- Williams played one season at Florida State, but never started. The Seminole squad had a lot of talent, and Williams was the first man off the bench. In fact, he eventually ended up fourth on the team in minutes per game.
- He is from North Carolina, the home state of fellow top pick and current Bulls guard Coby White.
- This was the first NBA Draft for Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas, General Manager Marc Eversley, and head coach Billy Donovan.
4. Williams, a small forward, was the ACC sixth man of the year as a freshman. He’s 6-8, with a 6-11 wingspan, and is one of this draft’s best athletes. His biggest strength appears to be his versatility – he can jump and play and guard multiple positions.
5. Williams, 18, was the second youngest player in the draft this year. Williams was a surprising choice for the Bulls, but one that makes sense in the context of their roster, CBS Sports reported. In White and Zach LaVine, they have two young guards they’d presumably like to keep. In Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr., the same is true up front.