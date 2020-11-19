DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, DePaul Blue Demons, DePaul University, Loyola Ramblers, Loyola University Chicago, Men's Basketball, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — The DePaul Blue Demons men’s basketball team has had to pause all activities after a positive COVID-19 test, and Loyola Ramblers men’s basketball is also on hold because of the virus.

The first three games for DePaul had been scheduled from Nov. 25 through Dec. 3, but they have all now been canceled.

In a statement, Head Coach Dave Leitao said, “We’ll get through this together.”

At Loyola, the Phoenix newspaper reported that the men’s basketball team announced Monday that it had stopped practicing due to positive COVID-19 cases among personnel.

On Tuesday, sources told Loyola Phoenix reporter Kyle Brown that the majority of the men’s basketball team has tested positive for coronavirus.

Loyola Athletics Director Steve Watson told the paper that the entire athletics department is on “pause,” but did not break down information on COVID-19 for specific teams.

The women’s basketball team is the only one still practicing, Watson told the paper. He said all teams for sports other than basketball are done for the rest of the semester.

Also From CBS Chicago: