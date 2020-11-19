CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after Gov. JB Pritzker cautiously expressed “a glimmer of optimism” at small declines in the state’s positivity rate in recent days, Illinois saw another large spike in new COVID-19 cases that sent the rate back up again.

Illinois also now has more than 6,000 people hospitalized with coronavirus for the first time during the pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,612 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a 64% increase in new cases over Wednesday’s 8,922 new cases. Wednesday had been the first day in nearly two weeks that new cases were below 10,000, but Pritzker has repeatedly cautioned against looking at day-to-day trends in the pandemic, focusing rather on longer-term changes in metrics.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois now stands at 12%, a slight increase from Wednesday’s average of 11.9%, which had been the third day in a row that metric has dropped. The state’s average positivity rate is still more than triple the rate at the start of October, when the case positivity rate was 3.5%.

IDPH also reported 168 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the most in one day since mid-May during the first wave of the pandemic. Illinois has now reported 100 or more deaths on four of the past 10 days, after surpassing that mark only 25 times in nearly two months during the first surge.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 621,383 coronavirus cases, including 11,178 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 6,037 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, a new record. The state’s hospitalization numbers have risen every day for nearly four weeks, and have been above 5,000 for nine days in a row, after never reaching that level during the first wave of the pandemic.

Illinois is averaging 5,673 coronavirus hospitalizations per day over the last week, up from an average of about 1,500 per day at the start of October. During the first wave of the pandemic, the state peaked at an average of 4,822 hospitalizations per day in early May.

Also From CBS Chicago: