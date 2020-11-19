DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bucktown, Chicago, Water Main Break

CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews are responding to a water main break in the Bucktown neighborhood.

According o the Chicago Department of Water Management, an 8 inch cast iron main, dating from 1905, broke and is now shut down on Dickens.

The shutdown on Dickens spans from Wolcott to Honore.

This is a developing story. 

