CHICAGO (CBS)– A crossing gate malfunction caused traffic delays in Berwyn Thursday morning.
It was a long morning for drivers in Berwyn after the gates got stuck in the down position on some BNSF tracks. The train had no trouble getting to its destination.
BNSF said it was a power issue and the gates are back up now and traffic is flowing.
#Berwyn – 🚨 DON’T DO THIS! 🚨 Crossing Gates are malfunctioning on the BNSF tracks between Harlem & Cicero. People are choosing to go around the gates rather than turn around and reroute. 🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/BCCSkWppcZ
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) November 19, 2020
The tracks are located at Harlem and Windsor.
