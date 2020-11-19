DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– A crossing gate malfunction caused traffic delays in Berwyn Thursday morning.

It was a long morning for drivers in Berwyn after the gates got stuck in the down position on some BNSF tracks. The train had no trouble getting to its destination.

BNSF said it was a power issue and the gates are back up now and traffic is flowing.

The tracks are located at Harlem and Windsor.

