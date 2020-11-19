COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBS/AP) — Legendary former Notre Dame Fighting Irish football coach Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to a Columbia, South Carolina TV station.
“I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the station.
Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career. He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Holtz is set to receiver the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.
Holtz retired from coaching in 2004. He was 249-132-7 in 33 seasons at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He was 3-10 with the New York Jets in the NFL in 1976.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Also From CBS Chicago:
- With PlayStation 5 In High Demand, Oak Forest Brothers Learn Hard Way That Scammers Are Taking Advantage
- Cook County Assesssor Issues Letters About Pandemic-Related Property Tax Break, But It Isn’t Good News For Everyone
- Neighbors In Horror After 3 Hunting Dogs Take Over Block In Ashburn, Maul And Kill Shih Tzu