By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man charged with buying the rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse during deadly protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will stand trial.

A court commissioner denied a motion to drop felony weapons charges against Dominick Black.

His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 13.

The Washington Post reports Rittenhouse used his stimulus check to buy the gun.

