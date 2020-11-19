CHICAGO (CBS) — The man charged with buying the rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse during deadly protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will stand trial.
A court commissioner denied a motion to drop felony weapons charges against Dominick Black.
His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 13.
The Washington Post reports Rittenhouse used his stimulus check to buy the gun.
