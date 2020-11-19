CHICAGO (CBS) — You may have noticed CBS 2’s Irika Sargent has not been on the news lately – and oh baby, is there a good reason.
Meet baby Aria Vivian Orr. She arrived last Thursday, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. And she sure is adorable.
Irika said her husband, Dorian, has mastered the swaddle, while Irika herself “sings off key to (Aria) constantly.”
And Irika says their dog, Kingsley, “is dealing with baby cries like a champ!”
Congratulations to all!
