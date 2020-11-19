DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Aria Vivian Orr, Irika Sargent

CHICAGO (CBS) — You may have noticed CBS 2’s Irika Sargent has not been on the news lately – and oh baby, is there a good reason.

Meet baby Aria Vivian Orr. She arrived last Thursday, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. And she sure is adorable.

Aria Vivian Orr

Aria Vivian Orr

Irika said her husband, Dorian, has mastered the swaddle, while Irika herself “sings off key to (Aria) constantly.”

And Irika says their dog, Kingsley, “is dealing with baby cries like a champ!”

Congratulations to all!

Also From CBS Chicago: