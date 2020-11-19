ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s office on Thursday was asking for help from the public in finding a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl from unincorporated Elk Grove Township.
Valeria Abarca was last seen in the 7500 block of Elmhurst Road near Des Plaines on Wednesday. She is believed to have left the home sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday.
Valeria is described as 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with a medium complexion, long brown hair, brown eyes, and pierced ears. She has a scar from a previous burn on the back of her right hand.
Valeria was last seen wearing green, brown, tan, and black camouflage pants, a black sweatshirt, and black Vans shoes.
Anyone with information about where Valeria might be is asked to call 911, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at (708) 865-4896, or the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency number at (847) 635-1188.
