CHICAGO (CBS)– Multiple cars were set on fire on the same block in Calumet Park early Thursday morning.
At least four parked cars were damaged on 124th and Morgan streets.
A neighbor heard a car alarm go off around 1:30 a.m., before hearing a loud burst.
CBS 2 reached out to the Calumet Park police and fire departments for details on this incident.
This is a developing story.
