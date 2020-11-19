DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Calumet Park, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– Multiple cars were set on fire on the same block in Calumet Park early Thursday morning.

At least four parked cars were damaged on 124th and Morgan streets.

A neighbor heard a car alarm go off around 1:30 a.m., before hearing a loud burst.

CBS 2 reached out to the Calumet Park police and fire departments for details on this incident.

This is a developing story. 

