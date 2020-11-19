CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday warned of a string of gunpoint robberies that have been happening over the last several weeks in West Town.
In each incident, the assailants approached the victims, took out guns, and demanded the victims’ property.
The robberies happened at the following times and locations:
• At 5:45 p.m. one day in late October in the 2600 block of West Superior Street;
• At 9 p.m. the same day in late October in the 1000 block of North Wolcott Avenue;
• At 12:20 a.m. one day in early November in the 1000 block of North Hoyne Avenue;
• At 12:50 a.m. the following day in early November in the 2700 block of West Thomas Street.
The suspects are described as two Black males between 16 and 25 years old, standing between 5 feet 9 and 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing between 155 and 165 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- With PlayStation 5 In High Demand, Oak Forest Brothers Learn Hard Way That Scammers Are Taking Advantage
- Cook County Assesssor Issues Letters About Pandemic-Related Property Tax Break, But It Isn’t Good News For Everyone
- Neighbors In Horror After 3 Hunting Dogs Take Over Block In Ashburn, Maul And Kill Shih Tzu