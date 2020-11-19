DOWNLOAD OUR APP
Career Coach: Behavioral Questions
CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by working with a career coach every week to give you advice on looking for and landing a job during the pandemic.
5 hours ago
Dual Risks Of Pandemic And Violent Crime Have North Lawndale Students On Edge; 'It's Very Hard To Focus'
Students at staff at a school on the West Side say they're dealing with a two-headed monster; they're trying to learn amid not just a pandemic, but gun violence in the neighborhood.
5 hours ago
Firefighters Battling 2-Alarm Fire In Chatham
Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire in the Chatham neighborhood.
Can't Spare A Square: Toilet Paper Shortage Fears Lead To More 'Panic Buying' In Parts Of Country
With COVID-19 cases rising, shortages of toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies are returning in many parts of the country as well.
Crews Responding To Water Main Break In Bucktown
Crews are responding to a water main break in the Bucktown neighborhood.
Multiple Cars Set On Fire In Arson In Calumet Park
Multiple cars were set on fire on the same block in Calumet Park early Thursday morning.
NFL Week 11 AFC North Picks: Are The Steelers Looking Past The Jaguars?
With the Steelers, Ravens and Browns, the AFC North has three potential playoff contenders going into Week 11.
Bulls Select Florida State's Patrick Williams For No. 4 NBA Draft Pick
The Bulls on Wednesday night selected Patrick Williams of Florida State in the NBA Draft.
Cubs President Of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein Out, Jed Hoyer To Succeed
"I believe this is the right decision for me even if it’s a difficult one."
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 11: Salvon Ahmed Stepping Into Spotlight For Dolphins
The undrafted rookie appears to have taken over the starting back role in Miami with Myles Gaskin on IR.
Bears Hampered By Same Offensive Issues As They Lose To Vikings
The Chicago Bears changed play-callers, and nothing changed.
Former Marquette Guard Markus Howard On NBA Draft: 'My Best Basketball Is Still Ahead Of Me'
The NBA Draft is set for Wednesday, November 18 and the Marquette alum is ready to prove himself at the next level.
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish In Illinois Is...
It's time to start preparing for Thanksgiving meals and if you live in Illinois, it's probable your table will include mashed potatoes.
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Eve
She is a star and would like to find an adopter that would like to continue her training.
2020 Holiday Drives In The Chicago Area
Want to make a difference this holiday season?
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Bruno
Bruno is a big and strong fellow. He would love a home in a quiet, low traffic area with a fenced-in lawn to run around and play.
Halloween Display Features Skeletons Dancing In A Conga Line In Jefferson Park
A family in Jefferson Park is celebrating Halloween this year with a skeleton conga line.
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Spencer
He is a five-year-old poodle mix who is a joy to have in the home. Spencer's foster family says he loves to lay on his back with all four paws in the air.
