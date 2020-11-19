(CBS/AP) — Both Big Ten division leads are at stake Saturday when No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) hosts No. 9 Indiana (4-0) and No. 10 Wisconsin (2-0) visits No. 19 Northwestern (4-0).
The Big Ten’s four remaining unbeaten teams also happen to boast four of the league’s best defenses. This comes while teams such as Penn State and Minnesota have solid offenses but struggle to win games because of porous defenses.
This is an era in which the College Football Playoff increasingly features the nation’s highest-scoring teams. But this year’s Big Ten race shows defense still matters.
Don't forget to bring the 🧃 on 3rd-and-1.@tommybawore didn't.@NUFBFamily // #GoCats pic.twitter.com/T2Z9lq7lkA
— Northwestern On BTN (@NUOnBTN) November 19, 2020
© 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- With PlayStation 5 In High Demand, Oak Forest Brothers Learn Hard Way That Scammers Are Taking Advantage
- Cook County Assesssor Issues Letters About Pandemic-Related Property Tax Break, But It Isn’t Good News For Everyone
- Neighbors In Horror After 3 Hunting Dogs Take Over Block In Ashburn, Maul And Kill Shih Tzu