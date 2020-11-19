DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
(CBS/AP) — Both Big Ten division leads are at stake Saturday when No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) hosts No. 9 Indiana (4-0) and No. 10 Wisconsin (2-0) visits No. 19 Northwestern (4-0).

The Big Ten’s four remaining unbeaten teams also happen to boast four of the league’s best defenses. This comes while teams such as Penn State and Minnesota have solid offenses but struggle to win games because of porous defenses.

This is an era in which the College Football Playoff increasingly features the nation’s highest-scoring teams. But this year’s Big Ten race shows defense still matters.

 

