CHICAGO (CBS) — There is good news and bad news in the latest batch of COVID-19 data in Illinois, as the statewide average positivity rate dropped for the fourth time in the past week, but hospitalizations from the virus continued to set new records.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 13,012 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 126 additional deaths. The state has reported more than 10,000 new cases per day 14 times in the past 15 days, but new cases do appear to be trending slightly downward over the past week.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 11.5%, down slightly from 12% one day earlier. It’s the fourth time in the past week the rate has had a day-to-day drop in that metric, and the rate is now the lowest it’s been since Nov. 9, but Gov. JB Pritzker cautioned Thursday it’s too early to tell if the recent declines in positivity rates are a meaningful trend or simply an anomaly. The state’s average positivity rate is still more than triple the rate at the start of October, when the case positivity rate was 3.5%.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 634,395 virus cases, including 11,304 deaths.

Illinois also set a new record for testing on Friday, with 116,024 new tests reported in the past 24 hours, for a total of 9,588,698 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations from the virus also continue to surge, reaching another record high with 6,111 COVID patients being treated in Illinois hospitals as of Thursday night, including 1,196 patients in intensive care, and 604 on ventilators. The state’s hospitalization numbers have risen every day for nearly four weeks, and have been above 5,000 for ten days in a row, after never reaching that level during the first wave of the pandemic.

Illinois is averaging a record 5,780 coronavirus hospitalizations per day over the last week, up from an average of about 1,500 per day at the start of October. The numbers of patients in intensive care and on ventilators also have been climbing steadily for about a month, but have not yet reached the peaks seen during the first wave of the pandemic.

