CHICAGO (CBS) — On Friday, Amazon made a very special delivery to help people in need and help put food on their tables.
Employees from Amazon’s IT operations helped out Friday morning at the Greater Chicago Food Depository. It’s donating 400 emergency boxes of food to five community pantries. There are 400 cases of canned and other goods, all to make the holidays happier for more than 2,000 families.
“One of the reasons why we’re doing the donations today is that it’s really important to support communities we service, ” said Amazon’s Domonic Wilkerson.
“Whether it’s companies like Amazon or individuals helping their neighbors, it’s a beautiful thing,” added Megan Bennett of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Amazon is also donating $50,000 as well as five holiday-decorated vans and drivers services to help the Greater Chicago Food Depository with deliveries.
