CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Aurora is hosting a Thanksgiving meal giveaway to benefit 2,500 families.
On Saturday November 21, the city will distribute turkeys and meal boxes. It will be Aurora’s sixth pop-up pantry and will be the largest one to date.
“Food insecurity continues to be a significant challenge for our families,” said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin. “As we approach the holiday season, we want to make sure that not only can families have food on the table, but they can rebuild some sense of normalcy as they gather in a safe and limited manner on Thanksgiving.”
Back in October, the city served 1,500 families.
The Thanksgiving Pop-Up Pantry will serve 2,500 families that pre-registered online.
The Aurora Thanksgiving Pop-Up Pantry is a drive-thru contactless distribution with more than 200 volunteers and staff onsite.
It’s partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Aurora’s primary food pantries – the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry and the Aurora Area Food Pantry.
The event will be held at Phillips Park located at 1000 Ray Moses Drive. It starts Saturday November 21 at 9:00 a.m. but cars will begin to line up earlier in the morning.
