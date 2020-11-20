Former Notre Dame Football Coach Lou Holtz Tests Positive For COVID-19Legendary former Notre Dame Fighting Irish football coach Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former DePaul Basketball Star Paul Reed Picked By Philadelphia 76ers In Second Round Of NBA DraftFormer DePaul Blue Demons basketball star Paul Reed called it a dream come true to get drafted by the NBA.

COVID-19 Cases Have Halted Men's Basketball At DePaul, LoyolaThe DePaul Blue Demons men’s basketball team has had to pause all activities after a positive COVID-19 test, and Loyola Ramblers men’s basketball is also on hold because of the virus.

IHSA To 'Pause' Winter Sports Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions“Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the Governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible.”

NFL Week 11 AFC West Picks: 'No Chance That The Jets Get A Win Against The Chargers,' Says CBS LA's Jaime MaggioCBS Los Angeles sports anchor Jaime Maggio looks at AFC West matchups, as the Chargers look to down the Jets, and the Chiefs seek to avenge their loss to the Raiders.

Wrigley Field Named National Historic Landmark“The historical significance of Wrigley Field is interwoven into our nation’s story and a key part of what has become America’s beloved pastime for over a century,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said.