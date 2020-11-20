CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Uma!
She is a five-year-old German Shepherd who absolutely adores people! Uma is smart, trains well and is a constant companion. Uma is selective with other dogs, so she’d like to be the only pet in the home where she can feel most comfortable.
Uma thrives in training and has a great foundation. She’d love a home where she can get lots of mental and physical exercise. If you like big pups who think they are lap dogs, Uma might be the dog for you!
Uma, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through the virtual adoption process.
For two weeks, the PAWS Chicago party bus will be touring the city while blasting the song “Who Let the Dogs Out” on repeat to rally animal lovers and drive donations.
Visit the PAWS Chicago website to stop the bus near you, to learn more and help stop the song! If you give Friday November 20, Merrick Pet Care will match your donation.
Our good friends at @MerrickPetCare are generously offering a $10,000 match to #StopThisSong!!!
That means that when we reach $10,000 in donations, they’ll donate an additional $10,000 to help homeless animals. Give now by texting PETS20 to 76278 Thanks, Merrick! pic.twitter.com/434WV0pSjj
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) November 20, 2020
