(CBS) — Police responded in large numbers to reports of a shooting at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, according to local media reports.

The incident began just before 3 p.m. on Friday when officers were called for an active shooter situation at the mall, about 7 miles west of Milwaukee. Multiple people may have been shot, but details were not immediately known. Police ordered people in the building to shelter in place, according to emergency radio traffic.

At least three patients were seen being taken away by ambulance from the scene., CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported.

There are easily more than a dozen squads here, police outside of Macy’s entrance with long guns @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/9xWUpNgPi7 — Cearron Bagenda (@CearronBagenda) November 20, 2020

CBS 58’s Cearron Bagenda reports dozens of police cars at the scene searching the area. Many of the police were outside the Macy’s department store at the mall.

Here’s what it looks like here at Mayfair Mall, large police presence and K-9s are here too @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/UrktgcZODR — Cearron Bagenda (@CearronBagenda) November 20, 2020

In February, a 17-year-old was fatally shot by police at the mall, according to CBS 58. Police said the first shot came from the 17-year-old, officers gave commands and then an officer returned fire.

Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,00 to leave the force.