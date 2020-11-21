CHICAGO (CBS) — With the 60s now in the rearview mirror, a more autumn-like stretch is coming heading into the Thanksgiving holiday next week, with rain and snow in the mix through the middle of next week.
Light rain will arrive tonight, mainly south of the city, and could mix with some light snow early Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 30s overnight, but no accumulation is expected.
We’ll dry out Sunday afternoon, with cloudy and seasonably cold temperatures, and a high in the middle 40s.
The next system arrives late Monday night into Tuesday, with snow possible at the onset, but changing to rain Tuesday afternoon, possibly bringing minor accumulations.
Highs will be in the mid 40s to start the week, reaching closer to 50 on Thanksgiving Day and on Friday, and conditions should be dry to end the week.
