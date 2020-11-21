CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front moved through the Chicago area, bringing temperatures back to levels more typical of Nov. 21 in Chicago. Conditions will be dry Saturday with light lights, but showers are possible late Saturday and early Sunday. A few snowflakes could mix in.
Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s all week, except on Thanksgiving Day when the area could reach about 50 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 44
Saturday night: Rain late. 36
Sunday: Showers early, with a few flakes possible. 45
