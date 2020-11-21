CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 24 people have been shot, two of them fatally, over the weekend so far in Chicago, including six people wounded in a mass shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Saturday.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, six people were standing on the sidewalk near 79th and Justine, when someone started shooting at them.

The victims, two men, and four women, all were taken to nearby hospitals, but none of the injuries was considered to be life-threatening.

A neighbor who is a Marine veteran described hearing numerous shots outside his home. He said it was a “conversation with bullets.”

“I came and I looked out the window, and I had to hide because it sounded like it was so close that it was going to bust through my window,” said Darryl Martin.

This weekend’s shootings also included at least two homicides.

At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, officers responding to a call of shots fired near 62nd and Yale in the Englewood neighborhood found a male victim who had been shot in the chest. The victim, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old woman was sitting in a car near 83rd and Yates in the South Chicago neighborhood, when someone shot her in the head. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The most recent shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. in Englewood, when a 30-year-old man who was driving near 59th and Yale, chasing someone he believed might have stolen his 2013 GMC Terrain, was shot in the leg when the people he was following noticed he was tailing them. The 30-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 61-year-old man who was grazed by a bullet in the shooting also was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. It was not immediately clear if he was with the younger man, or a bystander.

At least 14 other people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, including two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy who all were shot in separate incidents.

