CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 11,891 new cases of COVID-19, including 127 additional deaths. That brings the total number of cases reported in the state to 646,286, including 11,430 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Over the last 24-hour period, a record 120,284 tests were reported, bringing the total to 9,708,982.
As of Friday night, 6,175 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,173 were in intensive care and 595 were on ventilators.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests is 11.5%, down slightly from 12% Thursday.
All of Illinois moved into Tier 3 virus mitigations on Friday, including tighter capacity limits on most retailers; a requirement to close casinos, museums, and theaters; an end to group classes at gyms and fitness centers; and stricter limits on public gatherings.
