CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 6,983 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 40 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 289,183 and the total number of deaths to 4,992, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 254 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 2,053,143 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,030,938 on Friday. A total of 3,846,380 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.
