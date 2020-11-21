DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Indiana, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 6,983 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 40 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 289,183 and the total number of deaths to 4,992, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 254 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 2,053,143 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,030,938 on Friday. A total of 3,846,380 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Also From CBS Chicago: