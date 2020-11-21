Titans-Ravens Preview: Look For 'Battle Of Wills' In The Run Game, Says Rich GannonThe Ravens and Titans, who are both coming off of disappointing losses, will look to control the game on the ground.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 11: Mike Davis Has A "Dream" Matchup Against Lions DefenseThe Panthers back hasn't been overly effective in the last few weeks but he gets a great opportunity on Sunday going against a Lions D that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing backs this season.

Former Notre Dame Football Coach Lou Holtz Tests Positive For COVID-19Legendary former Notre Dame Fighting Irish football coach Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former DePaul Basketball Star Paul Reed Picked By Philadelphia 76ers In Second Round Of NBA DraftFormer DePaul Blue Demons basketball star Paul Reed called it a dream come true to get drafted by the NBA.

COVID-19 Cases Have Halted Men's Basketball At DePaul, LoyolaThe DePaul Blue Demons men’s basketball team has had to pause all activities after a positive COVID-19 test, and Loyola Ramblers men’s basketball is also on hold because of the virus.

IHSA To 'Pause' Winter Sports Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions“Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the Governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible.”