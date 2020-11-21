DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Meredith Barack
Chicago, flooding, Lower Wacker Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Department of Water Management spent hours Saturday morning trying to stop major flooding on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago’s Loop neighborhood.

The flooding impacted the southbound side of Lower Wacker near LaSalle as water spurted out of the ground. Chicago police were blocking all eastbound and westbound traffic on Lower Wacker starting at Garvey Court to north Post Place.

The water started receding around 5 a.m. when crews got some bigger equipment on the scene.

The water department has not said what caused the flooding.

