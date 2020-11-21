CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Department of Water Management spent hours Saturday morning trying to stop major flooding on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago’s Loop neighborhood.
The flooding impacted the southbound side of Lower Wacker near LaSalle as water spurted out of the ground. Chicago police were blocking all eastbound and westbound traffic on Lower Wacker starting at Garvey Court to north Post Place.
The water started receding around 5 a.m. when crews got some bigger equipment on the scene.
The water department has not said what caused the flooding.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- With PlayStation 5 In High Demand, Oak Forest Brothers Learn Hard Way That Scammers Are Taking Advantage
- South Suburban Homeowners Have Seen Staggering Property Tax Bill Increases, Officials And Residents Want To Know Why
- Neighbors In Horror After 3 Hunting Dogs Take Over Block In Ashburn, Maul And Kill Shih Tzu