By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy who has been missing from the Belmont Heights neighborhood for five days.

Julian Torres was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Monday leaving his home on the 3300 block of North Oriole Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Julian Torres has been missing since Nov. 16, 2020. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Police said Julian is borderline bipolar, which requires medication. He also suffers from depression.

Julian is known to frequent the 3600 block of North Pontiac Avenue.

He is a 5-foot-1, 105-pound Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should contact Area 5 Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-746-6554.

