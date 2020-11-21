CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy who has been missing from the Belmont Heights neighborhood for five days.
Julian Torres was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Monday leaving his home on the 3300 block of North Oriole Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
Police said Julian is borderline bipolar, which requires medication. He also suffers from depression.
Julian is known to frequent the 3600 block of North Pontiac Avenue.
He is a 5-foot-1, 105-pound Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him should contact Area 5 Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-746-6554.
