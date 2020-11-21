CHICAGO (CBS) — There is now a $5,000 reward for information leading to the person who shot and killed a young man in Romeoville last month.
Osama Ibrahim, 19, was shot outside an apartment complex on Highpoint Drive.
CBS 2 spoke with his mother, who says she is desperate to know why anyone would target her son.
Ibrahim’s mother says he was a smart young man who graduated high school early and had never been in trouble with the law.
