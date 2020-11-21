DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, reward, Romeoville, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is now a $5,000 reward for information leading to the person who shot and killed a young man in Romeoville last month.

Osama Ibrahim, 19, was shot outside an apartment complex on Highpoint Drive.

CBS 2 spoke with his mother, who says she is desperate to know why anyone would target her son.

Ibrahim’s mother says he was a smart young man who graduated high school early and had never been in trouble with the law.

