By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Englewood, Fire, Sangamon Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — There were dramatic rescues Sunday afternoon during a fire in Englewood.

The fire broke out in a two-story building at 5726 S. Sangamon St. just after 2 p.m.

Firefighters rescued at least two people from inside. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but there was no word on their condition.

In all, at least seven people were displaced and will need to find a new place to stay.