CHICAGO (CBS) — There were dramatic rescues Sunday afternoon during a fire in Englewood.
The fire broke out in a two-story building at 5726 S. Sangamon St. just after 2 p.m.
Firefighters rescued at least two people from inside. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but there was no word on their condition.
In all, at least seven people were displaced and will need to find a new place to stay.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- With PlayStation 5 In High Demand, Oak Forest Brothers Learn Hard Way That Scammers Are Taking Advantage
- South Suburban Homeowners Have Seen Staggering Property Tax Bill Increases, Officials And Residents Want To Know Why
- Neighbors In Horror After 3 Hunting Dogs Take Over Block In Ashburn, Maul And Kill Shih Tzu