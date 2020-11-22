CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — Holidays can be especially difficult for families affected by deadly gun violence.
On Sunday, three families who lost loved ones to gun violence this year received a special surprise.
Community activist and businessman Early Walker gave each family $300 to buy a turkey and all the trimmings for Thanksgiving. They did their shopping on Sunday at a Pete’s Fresh Market in Calumet City.
The families said the gift will help them make it through the first holiday season without their loved ones.
“It’s been a blessing but it’s still hard for me – my baby’s gone,” said Katherine Brown, the mother of a murder victim. “I pray for him and I want justice for him. I miss him so much. I wish I could hold him.”
Pete’s presented a birthday cake to the family of Jadore Wilson, who would have turned 9 on Sunday. She was killed in September, when someone fired shots into her family’s sport-utility vehicle.
Her family released pink balloons on Sunday in honor of her birthday.
Also Sunday, the Chicago chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority provided meals to 50 cps families.
Big Baby’s Soul Southern Kitchen> prepared takeout meals for families from Burnham Elementary Inclusive Academy, 9928 S. Crandon Ave.
The organizers said they hope the meals will help relieve some of the anxiety families have endured during the pandemic, as well as stress of the upcoming holidays.
