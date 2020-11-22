CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot Sunday afternoon on Roosevelt Road in the Lawndale neighborhood.
The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road around 4 p.m. Sunday when a green KIA Sol passed by and someone opened fire and shot them all, police said.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, a 38-year-old man was shot in the groin, buttocks, and abdomen, and a 53-year-old nan was shot in the buttocks, police said.
All were reported in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Late Sunday, there was no one in custoy and Area Four detectives were investigating.
