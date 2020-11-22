DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be dry Sunday night and Monday, with lows in the lower 30s.

There will be plenty of sunshine Monday but a bit below average with lower 40s for highs.

The first measurable snow of the season is coming Monday night into early Tuesday. An inch or two is possible in a few areas.

The snow will be changing to rain though Tuesday afternoon as temperatures warm well above freezing into the middle 40s.

It will be relatively mild and dry for Thanksgiving and Black Friday with highs near 50.

We’ll be back to about average (middle 40s) on Saturday with partly cloudy skies.