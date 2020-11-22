CHICAGO (CBS) — After a slight chance of a rain shower early Sunday morning, the day will be mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures.
Monday will be sunny, but there is the slight possibility for some light snow Monday night. That will turn to rain later in the morning on Tuesday.
Temperatures will climb to the low 50s for Wednesday and Thanksgiving.
Forecast
Sunday: An early morning shower is possible. Mostly cloudy. High 45.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. 32
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 44.
