By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 6,255 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 48 deaths in the state. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 295,357 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 5,040, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 265 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far 2,072,690 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,053,143 on Saturday. A total of 3,897,545 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.