Ramsey, No. 19 Northwestern Top No. 10 Wisconsin 17-7Northwestern forced five turnovers — four in the first half — and sacked Graham Mertz three times in its first win over a top-10 team since 2011.

Fighting Illini Win In Nebraska For First Time Since 1924, Top Turnover-Prone Cornhuskers 41-23Illinois (2-3, 2-3) led 28-10 after two quarters, their most first-half points against a conference opponent in 10 years, and won its second road game in as many weeks.

Titans-Ravens Preview: Look For 'Battle Of Wills' In The Run Game, Says Rich GannonThe Ravens and Titans, who are both coming off of disappointing losses, will look to control the game on the ground.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 11: Mike Davis Has A "Dream" Matchup Against Lions DefenseThe Panthers back hasn't been overly effective in the last few weeks but he gets a great opportunity on Sunday going against a Lions D that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing backs this season.

Former Notre Dame Football Coach Lou Holtz Tests Positive For COVID-19Legendary former Notre Dame Fighting Irish football coach Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former DePaul Basketball Star Paul Reed Picked By Philadelphia 76ers In Second Round Of NBA DraftFormer DePaul Blue Demons basketball star Paul Reed called it a dream come true to get drafted by the NBA.