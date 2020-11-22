DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago, Chicago Fire Department, West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 61-year-old man is dead and a 55-year-old woman is hospitalized after a fire in West Englewood early Sunday morning, the Chicago Fire Department confirms.

Fire crews say it started around 12:45 a.m. near 63rd and Honore.

The woman who survived is being treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to survive.

The fire department says seven other people living at the house are now homeless.

