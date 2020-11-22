CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after he and three others were shot in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The four victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 700 block of East 101st Street around 12:40 a.m. when someone started shooting at them.
A 28-year-old man, shot multiple times in the right arm and body, was in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
A 30-year-old woman was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg, another 30-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the body, and a 25-year-old man was taken to Roseland Community Hospital – but was set to be transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County – in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot.
No one is in custody.
