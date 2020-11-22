CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl was killed this weekend in a crash in Crown Point, Indiana.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of West 113th Avenue in Crown Point, according to the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s office.
Police said the girl was leaning out of the window of a car being driven by her 18-year-old sister. The vehicle was headed down 113th Avenue when it ran off the road on a steep incline, police said.
The girl hit a utility pole and was dragged and thrown from the car, police said.
The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s office released the girl’s identity as Kelly Hume of Crown Point. An accident reconstruction was under way Sunday.
Investigators were trying to determine whether cellphone use might have been a factor in the crash.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- With PlayStation 5 In High Demand, Oak Forest Brothers Learn Hard Way That Scammers Are Taking Advantage
- South Suburban Homeowners Have Seen Staggering Property Tax Bill Increases, Officials And Residents Want To Know Why
- Neighbors In Horror After 3 Hunting Dogs Take Over Block In Ashburn, Maul And Kill Shih Tzu