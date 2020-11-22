DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Crown Point, fatal crash, Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl was killed this weekend in a crash in Crown Point, Indiana.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of West 113th Avenue in Crown Point, according to the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s office.

Police said the girl was leaning out of the window of a car being driven by her 18-year-old sister. The vehicle was headed down 113th Avenue when it ran off the road on a steep incline, police said.

The girl hit a utility pole and was dragged and thrown from the car, police said.

The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s office released the girl’s identity as Kelly Hume of Crown Point. An accident reconstruction was under way Sunday.

Investigators were trying to determine whether cellphone use might have been a factor in the crash.

