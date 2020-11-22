CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon outside the Whole Foods store on Kingsbury Street just south of North Avenue.
At 3:53 p.m., the 23-year-old man stepped outside the Whole Foods at 1550 N. Kingsbury St. – called the Lincoln Park store but technically not in Lincoln Park – when he heard shots and felt pain.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left leg and was taken to AMITA Health St. Joseph Hospital in good condition, police said.
Two vehicles sped away from the scene, and police said the people inside might have been shooting at each other from inside the vehicles.
Whole Foods Market confirmed that the man who was shot was not an employee of Whole Foods, but who did work in the store as an employee of an eatery venue partner.
No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Three detectives were investigating.
