CHICAGO (CBS) — Intense flames lit up the sky early Sunday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Multiple homes caught fire near 89th Street and Houston Avenue before dawn Sunday.
No one was hurt.
It took crews about an hour to put out the fire.
Late Sunday, investigators were trying to determine the cause.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- With PlayStation 5 In High Demand, Oak Forest Brothers Learn Hard Way That Scammers Are Taking Advantage
- South Suburban Homeowners Have Seen Staggering Property Tax Bill Increases, Officials And Residents Want To Know Why
- Neighbors In Horror After 3 Hunting Dogs Take Over Block In Ashburn, Maul And Kill Shih Tzu