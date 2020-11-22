DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:89th Street, Fire, Houston Avenue, South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Intense flames lit up the sky early Sunday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Multiple homes caught fire near 89th Street and Houston Avenue before dawn Sunday.

No one was hurt.

It took crews about an hour to put out the fire.

Late Sunday, investigators were trying to determine the cause.

