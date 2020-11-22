CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for multiple suspects in a robbery on the CTA Pink Line in Pilsen last week.
The robbery happened at 11:45 p.m. Thursday on a Chicago Transit Authority train that was at the Damen station in the Pink Line at the time, police said.
The victim attacked by a group of assailants who beat him with a skateboard, implied they had a knife, and choked him while taking his property, police said.
The suspects were described as African-American males between 16 and 18, standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 to 190 pounds, with medium complexions.
Police did not specify how many robbers there were. The faces of two young men were shown clearly in a surveillance image.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Mass Transit Investigations unit at (312) 745-4443.
