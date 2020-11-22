DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago, St. Sabina Church, Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s St. Sabina Church held its annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway Saturday, putting food on the table for hundreds of families.

The church gave away 800 turkeys with all the fixings at a busy scene Saturday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Father Michael Pfleger gave Thanksgiving wishes and reminded everyone to keep their masks on. He says the pandemic has made it a difficult year for everyone and even more for communities already ravaged by violence and a lack of opportunities.

Ombudsman Chicago, which provides alternative learning opportunities to young people who have dropped out of school or just need a fresh start, also gave away free food Saturday to needy and vulnerable families; including turkeys, all the trimmings, and masks.

Thousands more Thanksgiving turkeys were also handed out in Auburn Gresham for Chi-giving, organized by Congressman Bobby Rush, with a little help from one of the stars of the show Empire.

