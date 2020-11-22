DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in custody Saturday night, after police said he fired shots at officers in the Fernwood neighborhood.

Police said officers saw the man firing shots near 104th and Union around 10:10 p.m.

The man then fired at the officers before trying to run away. Police said the man was taken into custody, and a bit later, they picked up two more men tied to the shooting

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

No one was injured, and police did not return fire.

