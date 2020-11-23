CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping several people at gunpoint in the south and west suburbs, prosecutors announced Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said the defendants carried out two kidnappings in Naperville and Westchester last year, and attempted a third in South Holland.

Charged with participating in a kidnapping conspiracy were Sedgwick Williams, 43, of Chicago; Ivan Ayers, 33, of Chicago; and Tai Hon La, 31, of Beach Park. If convicted, each could face life in prison.

The suspects were all in police custody and were set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth W. Jantz.

Prosecutors said on Oct. 17, 2019, in Naperville, the three defendants pretended to be police officers as they kidnapped a man outside an electronics store that he owned. Prosecutors said the defendants physically attacked the man, extorted his family, and burglarized his business. He was treated in a hospital.

On Nov. 16, 2019, the defendants again pretended to be police officers as they kidnapped a man outside his home in Westchester, prosecutors alleged. This time, the defendants forced the man back into his house, where they seized a second victim and made them both go in the basement, prosecutors said.

Two others later arrived at the house and were also sent to the basement at gunpoint, prosecutors said. The defendants stole cash and jewelry and then left, prosecutors said.

The defendants tried to kidnap somebody in South Holland on Dec. 11, 2019, but they couldn’t get into the house, according to a search warrant.

The defendants are also charged with counts of individual kidnapping and attempted kidnapping, as well as gun charges. None of them were allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions, prosecutors said.

