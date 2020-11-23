CHICAGO (CBS)– Rainy and snowy conditions are ahead.
Monday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the mid 40s. By the evening, a rain and snow mix moves into the area with small accumulation possible.
Far northwest areas of Chicago could see an inch or two near Rockford.
As we go through the day on Tuesday, temperatures will warm and as snow changes to rain.
Rain continues on Wednesday with thunderstorms possible as warmer air comes into the area. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 50s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thanksgiving with high temperatures in the low 50s.