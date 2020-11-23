CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for DeKalb, Kane, and McHenry counties for 1 to 3 inches of snow Tuesday morning.

As a storm center heads our way from the plains, it will grab moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and push it our way. As temperatures are just cold enough prior to daybreak, we may get our first measurable snow, mainly between 3 and 10 a.m.

The low for Monday night is 33.

After that, cold rain dominates the day. The best chance for accumulation is mainly north and west of the city, especially west of 355 and from northern Kane county to Rockford.

Areas south of I-80 will probably end up with a cold rain and wet snowflakes mixed in at times.

Any wind off the lake would greatly lessen snow chances for the city and lakeside communities, as the Lake Michigan water temperature is rather mild at 52 degrees.

The high for Tuesday is 43.

We officially had a “trace” of snow at O’Hare International Airport on Oct. 26 and 27.

For “measurable snow,” we need 0.1 inch or more at O’Hare. Normally that happens Nov. 17.

For Wednesday, expect rain showers and a high of 52.

