CHICAGO (CBS) — They are some of life’s biggest financial burdens: being evicted or foreclosed on and massive debt.
On Monday, Cook County launched a new program to provide legal aid for housing and debt.
“The pandemic has been hard on each and every one of us, but the most vulnerable among us need our help now, more than ever,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “I’m grateful to the Chicago Bar Foundation and all our community partners out on the front lines making sure helps get to our residents who need it most.”
PRESS CONFERENCE: Join us for the launch of Cook County Legal Aid for Housing and Debt, a new, county-wide initiative aimed at helping residents resolve eviction, foreclosure, debt and tax deed issues.
The Cook County judicial system, Chicago Bar Foundation and city of Chicago Department of Housing are all on board in support of the legal aid for housing and debt program.
