CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana public health officials Monday announced 5,606 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 27 deaths in the state. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 300,913 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 5,067, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 300,913
🔹 Total deaths: 5,067
🔹 Tests administered: 3,939,645
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/4jXn8AkZeK
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) November 23, 2020
Another 265 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far 2,090,728 people have been tested in Indiana. A total of 3,939,645 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
The Indiana Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Lake County locations include:
Lake County
St. Timothy Church-Gary
1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, IN
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.