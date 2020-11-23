DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) —Chicken and potatoes. Masks and hand sanitizer.

All the fixings for a safe holiday meal donated to more than 1,000 people in the western suburbs Monday. Cars lined up for the drive-thru basket giveaway in Broadview.

The group Black Men United organized the event with help from local clergy and elected officials.

There were also free turkeys and free COVID-19 testing at a giveaway in Englewood. A nonprofit called I Grow Chicago gave away Thanksgiving birds to their neighbors. Medical workers from Saint Bernard Hospital were there to provide COVID-19 testing.

