By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women are accused of trashing part of the Trump Tower Hotel overnight.

Police said the women were visiting guests staying at the hotel when they got into an argument over a personal matter inside their room shortly before 3 a.m.

While leaving, the women took pictures off the wall on the 24th floor of the hotel and threw them around, breaking them.

Officers arrested the women near State and Hubbard streets. The hotel guests identified them as the women who’d caused the damage.

No one was injured

Police said charges were pending Monday morning.

