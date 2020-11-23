CHICAGO (CBS) — Two suspects have been charged after police said they fired shots at officers in the Fernwood neighborhood this past weekend.
Police said officers saw the suspects firing shots near 104th and Wallace streets around 10:10 p.m. Saturday. The suspects then fired shots at officers, police said.
Police said the suspects tried to run away, but were later found and taken into custody at the scene by a K-9 unit.
Kamari Pleasant, 22, and a 17-year-old juvenile defendant, were charged in the case.
Both were charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm toward a police officer. Pleasant was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, while the teen was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21. The teen was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to land.
Two weapons were recovered at the scene of the incident.
No one was injured, and police did not return fire.
